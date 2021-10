Charlotte, N.C. — You don't need to keep reminding me," Coach K said during his ACC Tipoff press conference. "I'm 74, and I still have a memory." Don't worry coach. You're going to be reminded at least another 1,170 times. That's the number of wins Mike Krzyzewski has entering his final season at Duke, the most all time in D-1 basketball. You could say going out with a national championship would be the perfect ending to a storied career, but even he'll tell you, he doesn't have any more boxes to check.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO