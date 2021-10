There are three real hunts, and you can earn a Demo Player Bonus item pack in the full game. Capcom released the Monster Hunter Rise PC demo on Steam today, and I’m glad it exists. As much as Monster Hunter is a known quantity — the kind where you confidently know where you stand with it — there are plenty of people who haven’t tried it yet or might have things finally “click” with Rise in particular. It’s great that there is a PC version at all (even if it’ll be almost 10 months late), and it’s even better that there’s a PC demo.

