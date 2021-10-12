CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells: Andy Murray prepares to face Alexander Zverev in third round

By BBC Sport
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Murray says he will be "right in there" against Alexander Zverev as they prepare to face at Indian Wells - but only if he brings his A-game. The Briton, 34, takes on the German world number four in the third round in California on Tuesday night. The three-time Grand...

