SPICER, Minn. — When Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officer Dave Coahran started to receive call after call about dead fish, initially, he wasn't too concerned. "The first one was from a lady who – she didn't even know what kind of fish they were – but she said there were three or four dead fish on her beach," Coahran said. He said those kinds of calls usually don't cause alarm, but when he kept receiving more emails about online chatter regarding the dead fish in Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota, he started to worry a little more.

SPICER, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO