CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Players fight the elements to advance at the BNP Paribas Open

By Women's Tennis Blog
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mythical legend concerning Southern California weather has been de-bunked. It does rain in Southern California and it is quite gusty in the desert. Monday’s matches at the BNP Paribas Open had added twists and turns of high winds, sandy blasts and schedule shifts. The players that prevailed today are those who found ways to adapt, to be patient and to accept the things they cannot control. It is cliche but, when you focus on you, your game and what you can control, the payoffs come.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Tomas Soucek forced to undergo plastic surgery following horrific facial injury

Tomas Soucek, the West Ham United midfielder, has undergone plastic surgery to repair his broken lip following the horrific facial injury he suffered against Everton on Sunday. Soucek was accidentally struck in the face by Salomon Rondon’s studs at Goodison Park, leaving him with severe cuts around his eye, lip...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Stephens, Keys, Rogers advance to second round of BNP Paribas Open

It was a ninety degree day with intermittent winds, but no one was complaining. At close of business, eight American women remain, which includes both singles and doubles. Team USA lost our young ones today, Ashlyn Krueger [WC], Alycia Parks [Q], and [WC] Katie Volynets. Sloane Stephens digs deep to...
TENNIS
KESQ News Channel 3

British tennis player Andy Murray reports stolen wedding ring, shoes while in town for BNP Paribas Open

(CNN) It's safe to say that Andy Murray has had a nightmare while preparing for the BNP Paribas Open tournament in Indian Wells this week -- and it has nothing to do with playing tennis. The three-time grand slam champion posted a video to Instagram on Thursday asking for help after losing both his sneakers and, more importantly, his The post British tennis player Andy Murray reports stolen wedding ring, shoes while in town for BNP Paribas Open appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
sportsaldente.com

ATP Tour Master 1000 Series: Everything We Know About BNP Paribas Open

The following article is about the ongoing BNP Paribas Open and all the details surrounding it. After a year of turmoil, we are finally getting back on track. Previously, our world was reduced to four walls but now the world is slowly becoming the sphere it once was. With all of our favorite shows and sports starting again from where they left off, we are more than happy. Recently, several sports tournament has started, like the English Premier League and NBA, while tournaments like US Open and the Euro Cup are has ended, leaving all of us smiling with tears of joy.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paribas#Weather#2018 Bnp Paribas Open#The Bnp Paribas Open#Rus
nbcpalmsprings.com

Andrew Krasny Breaks Down Which Players to Watch at the BNP Paribas Open This Fall

The BNP Paribas Open tournament, which is normally held in March, kicks off its first-ever fall edition in 2021, after being postponed due to the pandemic. Tennis Channel host and BNP Paribas Open emcee, Andrew Krasny says that players and fans alike have long awaited the return of tennis in Tennis Paradise.
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Andreescu, Kerber advance to the third round at BNP Paribas Open

Tonight I do not know where to begin, so I’ll start with the end. The final match on Stadium 1 was the long-awaited title defense of 2019 BNP Paribas Open champion, Bianca Andreescu. She is the inspiration for the slogan, “She the North.”. Bianca Andreescu fights past Alison Riske, 7-6(2)...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Champions rise again: Ostapenko, Azarenka move into BNP Paribas Open semifinals

This week both the men and women have struggled to hold in equal measure on these atypically slow courts at the BNP Paribas Open. The gritty surfaces have favored those with stamina and the ability to power thru the court. Wednesday’s WTA quarterfinals at Indian Wells were no exception. No.27...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Dan Evans suffers defeat to Diego Schwartzman at BNP Paribas Open

Dan Evans missed a golden chance to reach the last 16 of the BNP Paribas Open after a frustrating 5-7 6-4 6-0 defeat to Diego Schwartzman British number one Evans ran out of gas in Indian Wells after leading by a set and a break as world number 15 Schwartzman came back from the brink.The Argentinian looked all-but beaten after losing the opening set and trailing 3-1 and 4-2 in the second before turning it around to dent Evans’ hopes of climbing into the ATP’s top 20.Through to the Round of 16 for @dieschwartzman who defeats Evans 5-7, 6-4, 6-0...
SPORTS
Valley News

Stephens wins as women’s main draw singles play begins at BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS (CNS) - Sloane Stephens overcame a slow start to defeat Heather Watson of Great Britain, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1, as women's main draw singles play began today at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. There were six service breaks in the first set. Stephens was serving for the first set at 5-4 but was broken by Watson, who went on to win the set in a tiebreaker. The 28-year-old Stephens forced a deciding third set when she broke Watson in the final game of the second set, then won the first five games of the final set. "I just competed really well,'' said Stephens, who entered the tournament 73rd on the Women's Tennis Association rankings, her lowest ranking since winning the U.S. Open in 2017 when she was ranked 83rd. "After the first set, that was disappoint.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
coachellavalley.com

BNP PARIBAS OPEN HAS A NEW CHAMPION

Cameron Norrie claims biggest win of his career and collects His 1st Indian Wells title at the BNP Paribas Open!. New world No 16 beats Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in final. Norrie is the first British man to win title in Indian Wells, CA, Coachella Valley!. In addition to...
INDIAN WELLS, CA
theeagle1069.com

Tennis Legends Absent, But Young Stars Provide Excitement At BNP Paribas Open

The old stars are not here. Serena Williams, Venues Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovich…all of them missing from the BNP Paribas Open, but there are plenty of stars still in the hunt for the men’s title at this year’s BNP Paribas Open. U S Open champ Daniil...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

BNP Paribas Open: Svitolina, Fernandez survive stern challenges

Elina Svitolina and Leylah Fernandez both recovered from a set down to win their third-round matches on Sunday and advance to the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. Elina Svitolina outlasts Sorana Cirstea 4-6 6-4 7-6(3) These two women have battled before. Their last meeting was in Istanbul in...
TENNIS
KESQ News Channel 3

BNP Paribas Open honors local heroes during tennis tournament

The BNP Paribas Open is honoring our local heroes that have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the Coachella Valley. Celebrations this week and the next will focus on military, hospital workers, police officers, teachers, and several others. Organizers of the tennis tournament, which features local star Desirae Krawczyk, say they are The post BNP Paribas Open honors local heroes during tennis tournament appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

The “Invisible” Tennis Assistants at the BNP Paribas Open

If you’ve attended the BNP Paribas Open, then it’s likely you’ve noticed those few lucky people who get to interact with the players on the court, and sometimes steal the spotlight. “You love to watch the players, but as soon as that play is over, you love to watch the...
TENNIS
chatsports.com

Jabeur, Badosa complete BNP Paribas Open semifinal field

The top half of the BNP Paribas Open quarterfinal matches completed Thursday evening to the delight of fans. Three WTA rising stars and one very accomplished tour veteran and Grand Slam champion set the stage. No.12 seed Ons Jabeur (TUN) d. No.18 seed Anett Kontaveit [EST] 7-5 6-3 Jabeur and...
TENNIS
KESQ News Channel 3

Fans visit the valley for the final weekend of the BNP Paribas Open

Fans filled the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Friday for the BNP quarterfinals.   “It’s been beautiful out here I’m really enjoying it,” said David Sturdyvin, Visiting from Portland, Oregon.  Many of them — visiting the valley just for the final weekend of the tournament.   “The people here are awesome. I like watching players that are The post Fans visit the valley for the final weekend of the BNP Paribas Open appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
USA Today

Great Brit: Norrie outlasts Basilashvili for breakthrough BNP Paribas Open title

With his opponent in top form, rattling off winners left and right, Cam Norrie's only option was to weather the storm Sunday in Indian Wells. Eventually, the Nikoloz Basilashvili thunderbolts quieted down and Norrie was there to take advantage. Steady tennis won out, as Norrie outlasted Basilashvili to take home...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy