Players fight the elements to advance at the BNP Paribas Open
The mythical legend concerning Southern California weather has been de-bunked. It does rain in Southern California and it is quite gusty in the desert. Monday’s matches at the BNP Paribas Open had added twists and turns of high winds, sandy blasts and schedule shifts. The players that prevailed today are those who found ways to adapt, to be patient and to accept the things they cannot control. It is cliche but, when you focus on you, your game and what you can control, the payoffs come.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0