Celebrities

Blake Shelton Jokes About How Marriage Has Changed Him on The Voice: 'I'm Getting Softer'

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Shelton is a changed man. During Monday's episode of The Voice, the 45-year-old country singer offered a box of tissues to new coach Ariana Grande as they began battles, making tough decisions with the contestants' futures on the competition series. The thoughtful display came as a surprise to Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, who mostly know Shelton to be solely focused on his own success on the series.

