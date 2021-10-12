Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Officially placed on LTIR

Malkin (knee), as expected, was designated for long-term injured reserve Tuesday. Considering Malkin is set to miss the opening two months of the season, his placement on long-term IR certainly shouldn't come as a surprise. Without Malkin in the lineup, the Penguins will utilize Jeff Carter in a top-six role in addition to Evan Rodrigues, at least until Sidney Crosby (wrist) returns. Over the course of his career, the 35-year-old Malkin remains a point-per-game player and will look to maintain that level once cleared to return.