Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Designated for non-roster IR
Crosby (wrist) was placed on non-roster injured reserve by the Penguins on Tuesday. The designation won't affect Crosby's recovery timeline but will allow the team to bring Anthony Angello and Drew O'Connor up from the minors. While Crosby has been ruled out for the upcoming two-game road trip, he is traveling with the team and could return to action as early as Saturday's clash with Chicago. Once cleared to play, the world-class center will immediately return to be an elite fantasy producer as the Penguins' No. 1 center and captain.www.cbssports.com
