Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Designated for non-roster IR

Growing up in Nova Scotia during the dial-up days of the 1990s, Sidney Crosby had to put in the work if he wanted to keep up with his favorite NHL players. Young Sid couldn’t just open up his laptop and watch a bunch of games streaming online. Highlights were more than a tap or two away, so he had to time it right if he wanted to catch them on TV before school. He frequently flipped through the paper looking for scores, assuming games ended before the print deadline.

