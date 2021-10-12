CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Designated for non-roster IR

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Crosby (wrist) was placed on non-roster injured reserve by the Penguins on Tuesday. The designation won't affect Crosby's recovery timeline but will allow the team to bring Anthony Angello and Drew O'Connor up from the minors. While Crosby has been ruled out for the upcoming two-game road trip, he is traveling with the team and could return to action as early as Saturday's clash with Chicago. Once cleared to play, the world-class center will immediately return to be an elite fantasy producer as the Penguins' No. 1 center and captain.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
PensBurgh

Penguins cut five prospects, a look at how the roster is shaping up

Tough day to be a promising young player for the Penguins today, as five of them received the news they have been sent to the AHL. The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp to 30 players, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The following players have...
NHL
chatsports.com

Sidney Crosby on Track in Wrist Injury Recovery After Return to Penguins Practice

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby joined the team for a morning skate ahead of Saturday's preseason finale against the Columbus Blue Jackets as he continues his recovery from wrist surgery on Sept. 8. It marked the first time Crosby joined his teammates on the ice after previously skating before practices...
NHL
markerzone.com

CROSBY RETURNS TO PENGUINS PRACTICE FOLLOWING WRIST SURGERY LAST MONTH

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby practiced with his team for the first time since he had wrist surgery on September 8th. While he likely won't play in the Penguins season opener on Tuesday against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, head coach Mike Sullivan believes it won't be long before their star forward is back in game action.
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

After another round of cuts, here are the Penguins' unsettled roster questions

The Penguins’ NHL roster is beginning to come into focus after the another round of cuts on Friday. Young forward prospects Sam Poulin, Nathan Legare, Filip Hallander and Kasper Bjorkqvist were assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, along with defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph. Fellow forwards Jonathan Gruden and Valtteri Puustinen, as well as defensemen Niclas Almari and Taylor Fedun, are also headed to Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Anthony Angello
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins preview: One-on-one with Sidney Crosby on Alex Ovechkin, Wayne Gretzky and his own legacy

Growing up in Nova Scotia during the dial-up days of the 1990s, Sidney Crosby had to put in the work if he wanted to keep up with his favorite NHL players. Young Sid couldn’t just open up his laptop and watch a bunch of games streaming online. Highlights were more than a tap or two away, so he had to time it right if he wanted to catch them on TV before school. He frequently flipped through the paper looking for scores, assuming games ended before the print deadline.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Returns to Penguins Skate, Participates in Drills

Six weeks, huh? Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was at full stride on Saturday morning during the Penguins morning skate before the team departed for Columbus and their final preseason game. The PHN-filmed clip shows Crosby at full steam taking shots as part of a team activity. It marks the...
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Cuts are Coming; Projecting the Final NHL Roster & Lines

The training camp seemed to pass by in a blink. Just a moment ago, we were shocked that Sidney Crosby had wrist surgery on the eve of training camp, and now the Pittsburgh Penguins have completed camp and five of six preseason games. Sullivan promised an NHL-heavy lineup on Saturday in Columbus, and so Friday could be eventful for the Penguins.
NHL
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Penguins cut training camp roster to 30 players

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 30 players, the team announced Friday. Five players were assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins training camp:. Kasper Bjorkqvist. Filip Hallander. Nathan Legare. Sam Poulin. P.O. Joseph. Four players were reassigned to the WBS Penguins:. Jonathan Gruden. Valtteri Puustinen.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy
Yardbarker

Penguins News & Rumors: Crosby, Guentzel & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where the latest news surrounding the organization is on Sidney Crosby returning to practice after having wrist surgery. The Penguins’ star player was expected to miss a minimum of six weeks at the time he had the surgery back in September. But it appears he may be back to play for the black and gold sooner than expected. The preseason schedule has concluded for the Penguins, and the team now prepares for its regular-season opener game on Oct. 12 against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
chatsports.com

Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Aston-Reese ruled out vs Tampa

Sidney Crosby joined the Penguins in practice on Monday, after also being with the team during their morning gameday skate on Saturday (the Pens had a scheduled off day on Sunday). Crosby will be traveling with the club for their road trip to start the season in Tampa on Tuesday and then across the Sunshine State to play on Thursday in Sunrise, but the captain is not expect to play in either game.
NHL
NHL

Breaking Down the Penguins Roster Heading into Opening Night

That's what Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan told his team on Day 1 of training camp when it came to competition for roster spots and playing time heading into the 2021-22 campaign. "The reality of pro hockey is that some guys are going to play their way off the roster,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Crosby, Guentzel won't play in Penguins opener

Mikheyev out eight weeks for Maple Leafs; Reaves could be in Rangers lineup against Capitals. Welcome to the 2021-22 NHL training camp buzz. With training camps open for all 32 teams, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Pittsburgh Penguins. Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel will not play...
NHL
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty makes Penguins roster

The Pittsburgh Penguins finalized their 23 man roster and Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty made the team. Last season the right winger recorded six assists and won 53% of his faceoffs. In the shortened 2019-2020 season, Lafferty scored six goals. The Penguins open up their season on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.
NHL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby returns to practice; status for season opener unknown

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby practiced Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his left wrist in early September. The two-time Hart Trophy winner, who had been dealing with the wrist injury for years, opted for surgery after all minimally invasive options had been exhausted. At the time of the procedure, the Penguins said he'd be out at least six weeks.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Penguins open season without injured Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin

Sidney Crosby will start the season on the injured non-roster list, while Pittsburgh Penguins teammate Evgeni Malkin is going to the long-term injured reserve list. The Penguins announced the roster moves on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Crosby underwent wrist surgery Sept. 8. His...
NHL
Yardbarker

No Crosby or Malkin: Penguins Impress on Opening Road Trip

Taking three of four points to open the season probably would have been fine by the Pittsburgh Penguins a week before the season started. Listening to the Penguins on Thursday night, that remains the case. And really, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t. Pittsburgh was without its top two centers,...
NHL
cbslocal.com

Penguins Say Matheson, Rust Out For Tonight’s Game Against Blackhawks; Crosby ‘Progressing’ After Wrist Surgery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have updated their roster ahead of tonight’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Right winger Bryan Rust and defenseman Mike Matheson are out for tonight’s game, according to the Penguins. The status of forward Zach Aston-Reese is a “game-time decision,” the Penguins said, adding that...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy