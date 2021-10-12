Capitals' Connor McMichael: Recalled to DC

McMichael was promoted from AHL Hershey to the Capitals on Tuesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. McMichael was sent down to the minors as a formality on Monday and was eligible to be recalled once Nicklas Backstrom (hip) was placed on long-term injured reserve. The 20-year-old center could garner a long look with the Capitals while Backstrom is on the shelf, though he may make his season debut as a top-line winger if Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is unable to play in Wednesday's opener against the Rangers.