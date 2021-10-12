CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Capitals' Connor McMichael: Recalled to DC

 8 days ago

McMichael was promoted from AHL Hershey to the Capitals on Tuesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. McMichael was sent down to the minors as a formality on Monday and was eligible to be recalled once Nicklas Backstrom (hip) was placed on long-term injured reserve. The 20-year-old center could garner a long look with the Capitals while Backstrom is on the shelf, though he may make his season debut as a top-line winger if Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is unable to play in Wednesday's opener against the Rangers.

extratv

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death Revealed

Jimmy Hayes died in August at just 31 years old, and now the NHL player’s cause of death has been revealed. His widow Kristen and father Kevin Sr. spoke to The Boston Globe, explaining that his death has been ruled accidental after fentanyl and cocaine were found in his system.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Baggedmilk on #theLOCKERROOM: Connor McDavid calls out the refs

Happy Wednesday, Internet friends, and welcome to yet another chapter of your ol’ pal Baggedmilk’s adventures in radio. As I do every week, I jumped on the air with the boys on The Locker Room for a quick segment to talk about the Oilers while also offering my takes on anything else that’s going on in the world.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Connor McDavid Teaching Defensemen How to Play Their Position

When Connor McDavid picks up the puck, hits full speed, and flies down the wing, it’s thrilling; it’s poetry in motion. As McDavid enters his seventh season, it still never gets old watching him hit top speed and blow past NHL defenders. McDavid has shown the ability to beat almost...
NHL
NBC Sports

McMichael, Lapierre ready to inject youth into Caps' lineup

For a small part of the roster, and for at least a few games, there’s a youth movement happening on the Capitals. Hendrix Lapierre, the team’s first-round pick in 2020, and Connor McMichael, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, made the Opening Night roster and appear ready to not just earn a sweater, but play significant minutes to begin the season on Wednesday night against the New York Rangers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Placed on waivers

Bunnaman was waived by Philadelphia on Wednesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports. Bunnaman made 18 appearances for the Flyers last season, notching a lone assist. With 39 games played over the past two years, he could be an early call-up option when injuries strike.
NHL
NBC Sports

Caps veterans protect McMichael, Lapierre on, off the ice

When Connor McMichael took to the ice Wednesday in the Capitals preseason game in Boston, he was flanked by Conor Sheary and T.J. Oshie, two veteran wingers who play a two-way, responsible game. When the team took line rushes on Thursday. That line was not put together by accident. "Almost...
NHL
