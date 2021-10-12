CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals' Beck Malenstyn: Summoned to Captials

Malenstyn was promoted from AHL Hershey to the Capitals on Tuesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. With Nicklas Backstrom (hip) now on the long-term injured list, Washington has sufficient cap space to recall Malenstyn to the NHL. The 23-year-old has not played an NHL game in almost two years after missing all of last season with an Achilles injury. The 145th overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft should be a useful role player for the Capitals but has negligible fantasy value until he can secure regular ice time.

