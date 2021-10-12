Capitals' Beck Malenstyn: Summoned to Captials

The Capitals trimmed their roster down to 27 players on Tuesday as the lineup to start the season is starting to take shape. The regular NHL players, of course, remain. Goalie Zach Fucale remains as the No. 3 goalie and will back up Vitek Vanecek in Wednesday's preseason game. Martin Fehervary, Michal Kempny and Matt Irwin all remain locked in a competition for a spot on the blue line. Up front, Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre could have a spot on the roster with Nicklas Backstrom's status up in the air. Garrett Pilon also remains, a player specifically named by general manager Brian MacLellan in the offseason as someone who could earn a call-up to the NHL at some point this season.

NHL ・ 15 DAYS AGO