Scream returns: reinvention of slasher franchise revealed in new trailer

By Benjamin Lee
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox in Scream.

The fifth Scream film is set to relaunch the meta slasher franchise for a new generation, as revealed in the first trailer.

Original stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are returning for the first installment not directed by Wes Craven, who died in 2015. The film, simply titled Scream, is from the Ready or Not film-makers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Original writer Kevin Williamson is also onboard as executive producer.

“The idea of making these films without Wes Craven seemed challenging to me,” said Campbell to Entertainment Weekly. “I loved the man very much. But Matt and Tyler wrote me a letter, speaking of their appreciation and great respect for Wes Craven, and speaking of the fact that the very reason that they are directors today was because of these movies and because of Wes, and that meant a great deal to me.”

New stars to the fold include Jack Quaid, Jenny Ortega, Dylan Minnette and Mason Gooding.

Gillett has said that the identity of the killer was shrouded in so much secrecy that many cast members were kept in the dark through most of the shoot. “We were really careful to protect the big reveal of the movie,” he said. “We went as far as to withhold those moments in the script from the actors. We wanted everybody involved, to the degree that we could, to be a part of the whodunnit.”

The original film, released in 1996, reignited the horror genre during a decade in which it had fallen out of favour. It was a critical and commercial hit, leading to a resurgence of slasher movies, and led to three more sequels, the last of which was released in 2011. After the underwhelming box office of Scream 4 the franchise moved to the small screen with MTV’s Scream TV series.

The reinvention, which is released in January, comes as the slasher is making another comeback after Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy this past summer and There’s Someone Inside Your House this month, Amazon’s TV adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer which launches 15 October and the ongoing relaunch of the Halloween franchise.

epicstream.com

The Batman: Fans Believe They've Spotted The Joker in New Trailer

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. DC fans have waited over a year for The Batman to drop new footage and Matt Reeves, along with stars Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson did not disappoint as they teamed up at the DC FanDome for the world premiere of the upcoming superhero film's second trailer.
MOVIES
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Scream Trailer

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

New Scream movie unveils Ghostface poster ahead of trailer release

Ghostface is coming back this week as we're set to get the first trailer for the new Scream movie – and we now have a poster to mark the occasion. It's expected that the trailer will arrive tomorrow (October 12) following its debut at 25th anniversary screenings of the first movie. The new poster sees Ghostface in a typically stabby mood, with the intriguing tagline: "It's always someone you know."
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Scream First Look Photos Reveal New and Returning Cast Members

With rumors of a trailer coming very soon, several first look photos have been released for the upcoming slasher sequel Scream. The fifth installment of the popular Scream franchise, the new movie brings back several returning stars like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, while many newcomers are also joining the fold. Everyone is up to potentially new victims for Ghostface... unless they turn out to be the new incarnation of the masked killer.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are Back in the New Scream Trailer

Twenty-five years after Ghostface originally entered into our lives, he’s back for another round in Scream (no, not Scream 5, though it is technically the fifth movie in the horror franchise). Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette have all returned to reprise their roles originally introduced in the 1996 film by the same name and while you won’t be able to enjoy the newest Scream on Halloween night, there is now a trailer to help get into the spooky season mood.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

First Trailer for SCREAM Sees the Return of Ghostface on a Murder Spree

The Scream franchise lives on thanks to the filmmaking team behind. , Radio Silence, which consists of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet. They took on the challenge of developing a fifth film, and their goal is to make something the late Wes Craven would be proud of. They managed...
MOVIES
