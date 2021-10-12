A timeline of Jon Gruden's tenure as Raiders coach, plus Lamar Jackson leads Ravens to epic comeback

Greetings sports fans, it's Chris Bengel back with you on this Tuesday. I hope everyone had their usual filling of football over the weekend and again on Monday night. It truly was the wildest week that we've seen in the NFL so far this season. How about that field goal kicking displays we saw? In the Cincinnati Bengals-Green Bay Packers game there were five consecutive missed field goals in the last three minutes of regulation and overtime. I've truly never seen anything like that.