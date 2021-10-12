CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A timeline of Jon Gruden's tenure as Raiders coach, plus Lamar Jackson leads Ravens to epic comeback

By Chris Bengel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings sports fans, it's Chris Bengel back with you on this Tuesday. I hope everyone had their usual filling of football over the weekend and again on Monday night. It truly was the wildest week that we've seen in the NFL so far this season. How about that field goal kicking displays we saw? In the Cincinnati Bengals-Green Bay Packers game there were five consecutive missed field goals in the last three minutes of regulation and overtime. I've truly never seen anything like that.

The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s epic 3-word reaction to breaking Dan Marino record

In true Lamar Jackson way, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is not making a big deal out of breaking Dan Marino’s incredible record. After leading the Ravens to a huge 34-6 win over the streaking Los Angeles Chargers, Jackson officially broke Marino’s record for the most wins by a starting QB before turning 25 years old. The Baltimore superstar recorded his 35th career victory to claim the solo record.
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
FanSided

Randy Moss mocked by internet personality over Jon Gruden comments

This past weekend, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss had an emotional reaction to the news surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Throughout his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings and during the rest of his NFL career, Randy Moss was always been someone who wore his heart on his sleeve. To this day, if Moss has something on his mind, he’s never afraid to reveal his thoughts to the public.
NFL
Westword

How Raiders Coach Jon Gruden's Exit Could Lead to Doom for the Broncos

Colorado football fans have long understood that when bad things happen to the Raiders, it's good for your Denver Broncos. But this week's extraordinarily ugly exit of Raiders coach Jon Gruden in advance of a game against the Men in Orange this Sunday, October 17, could prove an exception to this rule — because if Denver loses the match-up, the team's entire season, which had seemed so promising mere weeks ago, could explode like national landmarks in a Roland Emmerich movie.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jon Gruden resigns from Raiders: Eric Bieniemy leads list of coaching candidates to replace him in 2022

Jon Gruden went from coaching Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders to a 3-0 start, to complaining about the design of SoFi Stadium following the first of a now two-game losing streak, to apologizing for leaked emails that showed him using a racist trope toward NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, to resigning on Monday night after The New York Times revealed more emails that showed him also using homophobic slurs and misogynistic language -- all in the span of a month.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jon Gruden is out as Raiders coach: Here's a look at his record-setting contract

Jon Gruden is no longer the Las Vegas Raiders coach. The decision was made on Monday after Gruden met with Raiders owner Mark Davis. Gruden released a short statement Monday night: "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
lvsportsbiz.com

Raiders Dealing With Coach Jon Gruden After Gruden’s Racist Email Is Discovered From 2011

A Jon Gruden email that included a racist trope while he worked at ESPN a decade ago has put the Las Vegas Raiders in a tenuous position as the NFL team known for its forward-thinking positions on racial justice is now dealing with Gruden and his reported racial comment made about NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith.
NFL
Popculture

Jon Gruden Resigning as Raiders Coach Leads to Wild Reactions on Social Media

Jon Gruden made a surprising move on Monday night when he announced he was resigning as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach. The announcement came following reports of Gruden writing emails over the 10-year period that included misogynistic, racist and anti-gay language. In a statement, Gruden explained why he resigning.
NFL

