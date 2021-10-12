CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Before Oil Spill, Some OC Cities Questioned For Ignoring Their Expert Coastal Panels

By Brandon Pho
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 8 days ago
It didn’t take an offshore oil spill for questions to emerge in recent years over whether Orange County’s seaside cities take enough interest in their public committees focused on coastal issues. Such city panels — usually appointed by their elected city councils and varying by name — can give crucial...

