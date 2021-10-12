Stanton City Council Votes to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for City Staff

Another thirty people died “without fixed abode” (homeless) in Orange County in September 2021, one a day. Their names are:. Ozzy TUAILA who died on Sept 1st in Garden Grove, Robert CRUM who died on Sept 2nd in Santa Ana, Annamarie SANCHEZ who died on Sept 3rd in Santa Ana, Matthew JACKSON who died on Sept 3rd in Fullerton, Travis MEIKLE who died on Sept 3rd in Santa Ana, Nathaniel HUTCHINSON who died on Sept 5th in Newport Beach, Gary KASEMAN who died on Sept 6th in Buena Park, Donald BARNES who died on Sept 6th in Buena Park, Sophia AMEZQUITA who died on Sept 6th in Huntington Beach, Joseph SMALTZ who died on Sept 8th in Huntington Beach, Carlos GUALIP-GUALIP who died on Sept 8th in Costa Mesa, Charlie HUYNH who died on Sept 9th in Westminster, Timothy GONZALES who died on Sept 10th in Anaheim, Pedro VELAZQUEZ TAPIA who died on Sept 10th in Santa Ana, Mark OYAMA who died on Sept 11th in Westminster, Sterling WERNER who died on Sept 14th in Fullerton, David POWELL who died on Sept 14th in Santa Ana, Ronald DODGE who died on Sept 16th in San Clemente, Phillip CAMACHO who died on Sept 17th in Westminster, Gilbert CARRASCO who died on Sept 17th in Santa Ana, Richard BELL who died on Sept 17th in Buena Park, Crispin WORSHAM who died on Sept 21st in Orange, Danilo MENDEZ who died on Sept 22nd in Sunset Beach, Scott DERRICO who died on Sept 23rd in Anaheim, Robert GAMMILL who died on Sept 23rd in Newport Beach, Timothy PHILLIPS who died on Sept 24th in Huntington Beach, Andrew VELAZQUEZ who died on Sept 24th in Santa Ana, Patcharee SRIPAN who died on Sept 26th in Santa Ana, Lois MABRY who died on Sept 28th in Anaheim and Ernesto ROMERO who died on Sept 29th in Tustin.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO