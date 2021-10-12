CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton City Council Votes to Require COVID-19 Vaccination for City Staff

By Daniel Pearson
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 8 days ago
Stanton will require all city staff members to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested once a week. Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.

