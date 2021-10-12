Will Poulter cast as Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
On Monday, Justin Kroll of Deadline exclusively revealed that Will Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock in James’ Gunn’s upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. If you’re a comic fan (which is very likely if you’re reading this site), then you know that Adam Warlock is all types of powerful. You also right remember that his appearance was teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 back in 2017. While it’s likely his MCU character won’t be as complex as he is in the comics, it was heavily implied that he’ll start off as a villain before his eventual turn to a hero (sort of).aiptcomics.com
