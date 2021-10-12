CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida judge arrested after pulling gun on neighbor, police say

By The Associated Press
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Police say a former South Florida judge who resigned this year amid misconduct allegations is now accused of pulling a gun on a man who wanted to be let into his apartment complex.

Miguel Fernando Mirabel was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm following an argument on Sunday at in Coral Gables. Police say they began arguing after the man asked Mirabel to open the gate for him.

Mirabel then pulled out a gun. An arrest report says aspects of the 911 call contradict Mirabel’s version of events.

It was not immediately known whether he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Brandon Farris
8d ago

just because you're in a position of authority or wear a certain uniform or badge does not automatically make you a good person or deserving of amy kind of respect.

BLOX
8d ago

Too many people with firearms love to brandish. This Isn’t kindergarten to play show and tell. The right person sees you drawing your weapon they’re going to unload a clip. Specially in Florida, they love going in the trunk and pretending. Watch your moves might be your last.

