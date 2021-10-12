CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provincetown, MA

AROUND THE BEND: A new novel focuses on Provincetown in the 1970s, and more

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter Arya F. Jenkins' new novel "Punk Disco Bohemian," published by NineStar Press in September, is both the story of a queer young woman coming of age in mid-1970s in Provincetown and a celebration of the town’s history, landmarks, and characters, according to the author. Jenkins’ four years in and around Provincetown, working at a fish factory, as a chambermaid and hanging out in bars, provided the impetus for her future life as a writer, college teacher of writing, and editor. She is the author of three poetry chapbooks and a collection of jazz-inspired short stories, "Blue Songs in An Open Key" (Fomite, 2018). She now resides in Ohio. "Punk Disco Bohemian is available through NineStar Press, Amazon and other online stores, bookstores, and through the author at aryafjenkins.blogspot.com.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
CNN

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

(CNN) — The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN. Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Provincetown, MA
Entertainment
City
Truro, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Provincetown, MA
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s expected emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children in the age group, which...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Harper

Comments / 0

Community Policy