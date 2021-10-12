AROUND THE BEND: A new novel focuses on Provincetown in the 1970s, and more

Writer Arya F. Jenkins' new novel "Punk Disco Bohemian," published by NineStar Press in September, is both the story of a queer young woman coming of age in mid-1970s in Provincetown and a celebration of the town’s history, landmarks, and characters, according to the author. Jenkins’ four years in and around Provincetown, working at a fish factory, as a chambermaid and hanging out in bars, provided the impetus for her future life as a writer, college teacher of writing, and editor. She is the author of three poetry chapbooks and a collection of jazz-inspired short stories, "Blue Songs in An Open Key" (Fomite, 2018). She now resides in Ohio. "Punk Disco Bohemian is available through NineStar Press, Amazon and other online stores, bookstores, and through the author at aryafjenkins.blogspot.com.