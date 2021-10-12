Evanshine’s milestone 2021 recognized at ECHS

East Clinton’s Libby Evanshine was honored Monday night for her accomplishments this season for the Astros. The junior reached several milestones at the net this season. On Sept. 4, Evanshine had the 500th kill of her career at Miami Trace then on Sept. 16 she reached the 600-kill mark at Goshen. Also in the match against Goshen, Evanshine set the EC kill record since the start of rally scoring with the 607th kill of her career. Tessa Whitkemper held the previous record. She graduated in 2010, EC coach Sarah Sodini said.