PORTLAND, Maine — The tour guides of Eastern Cemetery once again invite you this season to Walk Among The Shadows, a guided tour through one of Portland's oldest cemeteries. Each year around this time, actors share the stories of the buried. This year's theme is "Secret History of Eastern Cemetery: Movers and Shakers in the Old Burial Ground." Lynne Cullen writes and directs the scenes that actors play out for guests on cemetery grounds.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO