One of the major challenges facing modern medicine is the coming “post-antibiotic” era, in which we face numerous pathogens resistant to all available antibiotics. We are essentially engaged in an evolutionary war against pathogenic microbes, and by all accounts they are winning. We can delay the emergence of antibiotic resistance with best practices, but not prevent it entirely. We can also develop novel antibiotics, but the release of antibiotics using new mechanisms that can evade resistance has been extremely slow.

