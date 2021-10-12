CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second-Longest 'Jeopardy' Winning Ever Streak Ends

By Jason Hall
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Matt Amodio 's Jeopardy! winning streak has come to an end at 38, giving him the second-longest streak in program history behind Ken Jennings ' record of 74 games.

NBC News reports Amodio lost on Monday (October 11) night, giving him a net total of $1.5 million in overall winnings.

The Yale University Ph.D student finished in third place on Monday behind an actor from Florida and a statistical researcher from Tennessee, according to a news release obtained by NBC News .

"I always wanted to be a 'Jeopardy!' champion, and I accomplished that," Amodio said in a release. "l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I'm going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere."

Jennings, a computer programmer, set the record of 74 consecutive shows and $2.5 million during a six-month run in 2004 and was the first person to serve as a Jeopardy! guest host in January 2021 following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek last year.

Jennings will once again split hosting duties with former Blossom and The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik -- who also previously served as a guest host -- following Mike Richards ' resignation in August.

Bialik, who was initially named as a temporary host amid Mike Richards ' resignation last month, will serve as host when filming resumes next Monday (September 20) for episodes airing through November 5.

Jennings will then split hosting duties with Bialik as their schedules allow moving forward.

