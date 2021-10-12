Can Gastly be Shiny in Pokemon GO?
Gastly is this week’s featured Spotlight Hour Pokemon in Pokemon GO, meaning shiny hunters have a shot at their perfect IV shiny Gastly. This Pokemon has been a fan favorite since its introduction during the Indigo League television series. It is best known for its mischievous nature, living in a tower with its two evolved forms, Haunter and Gengar, prior to being found by the series protagonist. In Pokemon GO, Gastly’s final form, Gengar, is among the most—if not the pinnacle of—powerful ghost-types.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0