System of a Down kicked off their series of West Coast dates with Korn last night, Saturday, October 15, the band’s first live appearance since July of 2019. Fan-filmed footage of the show has already been uploaded, including the band’s first ever performances of the two new songs they released last year, “Genocidal Humanoidz” and Protect The Land.” Those songs marked the band’s only new recordings since their last album came out in 2006.

