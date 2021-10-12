Speed the Plough is back with a tonic for today’s frazzled times

Speed The Plough’s remarkable 37-year career spans two generations, nine full-length releases, the cities of Haledon and Hoboken, a small army of musical collaborators, and genres as disparate as progressive rock and chamber pop. Yet “Before & After Silence,” the band’s 10th album, may be its most impressive yet. The one constant through nearly four decades of of adaptation, change, hiatus and rebirth has been the husband-and-wife team of John and Toni Baumgartner, who were beginning to work through some new musical ideas with founding member Marc Francia when the onset of COVID made any sort …