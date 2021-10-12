Speed the Plough is back with a tonic for today’s frazzled times
Speed The Plough’s remarkable 37-year career spans two generations, nine full-length releases, the cities of Haledon and Hoboken, a small army of musical collaborators, and genres as disparate as progressive rock and chamber pop. Yet “Before & After Silence,” the band’s 10th album, may be its most impressive yet. The one constant through nearly four decades of of adaptation, change, hiatus and rebirth has been the husband-and-wife team of John and Toni Baumgartner, who were beginning to work through some new musical ideas with founding member Marc Francia when the onset of COVID made any sort …www.njarts.net
Comments / 0