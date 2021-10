Billionaire Israel Englander’s Millennium Management is the latest Northeastern financial firm to head to South Florida, with plans to open an office in Miami’s Brickell. New York-based Millennium Management inked a long-term, more than 74,000-square-foot lease at the Sabadell Financial Center, where the hedge fund will open an office for investment and technology employees, according to a news release. Global quantitative investment firm WorldQuant, whose parent is Millennium, will take up part of the space.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO