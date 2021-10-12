CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Lending Platform Celsius Raises $400 Million

By Scott Chipolina
decrypt.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelsius Network has raised $400 million in a funding round. The latest raises gives Celsius a valuation over $3 billion. Celsius Network, a cryptocurrency lending platform, has successfully raised $400 million, placing the value of the company now over $3 billion, per the Financial Times. Despite the lofty figures, Celsius’...

decrypt.co

Coinspeaker

Multicoin Capital to Raise $250 Million for Crypto Venture Fund

Multicoin Capital is interested in exploring and tapping from the potential opportunities of the Decentralized Finance industry. Leading investment firm Multicoin Capital which is focused on making investing in cryptocurrency and blockchain companies-related companies, is aiming to raise $250 million for its third crypto-focused venture fund. This is coming on the back of the last crypto fund (second crypto venture fund) of the investment firm which was held in the last six months and was able to raise $100 million. According to available information, the said $250 million fund is expected to be raised completely by Austin Texas-based company towards the end of 2021.
MARKETS
Alejandro Betancourt

Thinking of investing in Crypto?

“You don’t need any money to invest in cryptocurrency. You can get started with just a little bit of time and the internet, if you’re willing to start small, stay patient, and not get greedy.” — Forbes Magazine Writer Kashmir Hill.
The Independent

As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in

Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they’re becoming more mainstream by the day. Cryptocurrencies have surged so much that their total value has reached nearly $2.5 trillion, rivaling the size of G7 economies like Canada’s and Italy’s, with more than 200 million users. At that size, it’s simply too big for the financial establishment to ignore. Firms that cater to the world's wealthiest families are increasingly putting some of their fortunes into crypto. Hedge funds are trading Bitcoin, which has big-name banks starting to offer them services around it. PayPal lets users buy crypto on its...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Investment Crowdfunding Platform Republic Raises $150 Million Series B Round

Republic, a top investment crowdfunding platform that offers securities under the full stack of US exemptions, has raised $150 million in a Series B funding round. The valuation of the firm was not disclosed. Valor Equity Partners led the funding round indicating Republic was a “bet on the future of...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Polychain Capital Joins $32M Investment in DeFi Lending Protocol Element Finance

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) lending protocol Element Finance announced today that it raised $32 million in a funding round led by blockchain investment firm Polychain Capital. Polychain was not the only big backer throwing their weight behind the protocol. Tech venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz contributed more capital this round after...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Stablecoins Don’t Need New Regulations: Chamber of Digital Commerce

Stablecoins (Image: Shutterstock) The Chamber of Digital Commerce has said that stablecoins do not require bespoke regulations. These claims are at odds with several key political figures and institutions in the U.S. and the U.K. The Chamber of Digital Commerce has said that retail-focused and dollar-pegged stablecoins should not face...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Lender Celsius Denies Receiving Cease and Desist From New York AG

Celsius has been targeted by several state securities regulators. Now the New York Attorney General is asking questions, too. Celsius has denied receiving a cease-and-desist letter from New York State Attorney General Letitia James, a day after James directed two unnamed crypto lenders to stop operating in the Empire State within 10 days and requested three more to provide information by November 1.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

LianBio to raise up to $345 million in planned IPO at valuation of $1.8 billion

LianBio , a biotech with operations in the U.S. and China, set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 20.3 million American Depositary Shares priced at $15 to $17 each. The company would raise $345 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.8 billion, based on the 105.3 million shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "LIAN." Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, BofA Securities and Raymond James are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used for clinical development and R&D and for general corporate purposes. "We are a global, science-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative medicines for patients with unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on in-licensing assets for Greater China and other Asian markets," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 20%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
coingeek.com

New York AG targets Nexo and Celsius in digital currency lending purge

New York has become the latest state to join the digital currency lending purge that other states like New Jersey and Alabama started months ago. The state’s attorney general has issued a cease and desist letter to two lending firms, with three others receiving requests for information on how they handle their user deposits.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Online-learning platform Udemy to offer 14.5 million shares in IPO priced at $27 to $29 each

Online-learning platform Udemy Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday, with plans to offer 14.5 million shares priced at $27 to $29 each. The company would raise $420.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of almost $4 billion, based on the 137.4 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "UDMY." Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 11 banks. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital,...
MARKETS
techstartups.com

UK-based online lending fintech startup Zopa raises $300 million investment led by Softbank; now valued at $1 billion

Zopa, a UK-based digital banking startup that started as a peer-to-peer lender, has raised $300 million (£220 million) in a funding round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2, a venture arm of Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group. The latest funding is the latest in the strings of investments flowing into Europe’s booming fintech startups.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Revolut Adds No Fee Crypto Trading in Push for U.S. Market

Revolut users can now trade up to $200,000 of crypto per month at no fees. The new policy is part of a larger push by the European giant to attract customers in the U.S. Revolut is a digital bank "super app" that has taken Europe by storm but that's still largely unknown in the United States, where it launched in the spring of 2020. Now, the company is making a push to get noticed stateside with a series of new features—including fee-free crypto trading.
MARKETS
protocol.com

NY attorney general is investigating crypto lending platforms

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating crypto lending platforms, calling them "high-risk virtual currency schemes." James has ordered two unnamed companies to cease and desist operations for residents of New York. She has ordered three other companies to provide information to her office. While the two companies ordered...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Ensemble Health Partners to raise up to $649 million in planned IPO

Ensemble Health Partners Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 29.5 million shares, priced at $19 to $22 each. The company would raise $649 million at the top of that range, at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "ENSB.' Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank and Guggenheim are lead underwriters in a team of 12 banks working on the deal. "Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management ("RCM") solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups," the company says in its prospectus.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
decrypt.co

Interactive Brokers Group Launches Crypto Trading for U.S. Financial Advisors

Interactive Brokers is a digital broker that lets traders buy and sell financial instruments. Image: Shutterstock. Global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group is bringing crypto trading to Registered Financial Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S. today. Through Paxos Crypto Brokerage, RIAs resident in the U.S. can now trade and custody Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash for their clients.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Tether Lending Stablecoins Backed by Bitcoin, Ethereum: Celsius CEO

Stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies have been reportedly backed by cash reserves and similar assets, but new reports reveal the extent to which this may not be true. Alex Mashinsky, CEO of crypto lending platform Celsius, said today that stablecoin giant Tether is now issuing its dollar-pegged cryptocurrency in exchange for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
MARKETS
Crain's New York Business

Two crypto-lending firms ordered shut by AG

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she ordered two cryptocurrency lending platforms to stop operating in the state, and sent three other platforms letters with questions about their operations. Though James did not name the firms, Nexo Financial LLC in a statement confirmed it had received a cease-and-desist letter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

