Michigan State

FBI, police investigators digging up farmland in search for missing Michigan woman

By Marisa Jenkins
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 8 days ago

(WWJ) The FBI and and local law enforcement are expected to continue searching a Lenawee County property Wednesday for a 52-year-old woman, missing for nearly six months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NOx48_0cOkr7nE00
Dee Warner. Photo credit Lenawee County Sheriff

Dee Ann Warner was last seen early in the morning of April 25, 2021, at her home on Mugner road in Franklin Township, southwest of Ann Arbor, where authorities have focused search efforts including digging on the hundreds of acres of farmland.

Warner has not been in contact with her friends or family since her disappearance, and officials say her cell phone and credit cards have not been used.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said it began a search of the missing woman's home and surrounding property on Monday "in an attempt to gather information into her whereabouts."

Deputies have set up a command post with canvas tents on Warner's extensive property, as part of the intensified effort.

Assisting in the search, the sheriffs office said federal agents, along with the Michigan State Police, Michigan DNR, K9-one out of the Flint area, and Consumer's Energy.

Work is expected to continue on the property for the next few days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mLNY_0cOkr7nE00
Photo credit Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County

On social media, Warner's cousin asked people in the public to share her loved one's photo. "Please ….. keep her image in your thoughts and prayers and if you know anything contact the authorities," Rebecca De Los Santos wrote on Facebook on Sept. 23.

"Her family misses her. She is a Mother, Grandmother, Sister and beloved Cousin."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Kevin Greca at 517-264-5364. To remain 100% anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Lenewee County at 877-276-8477 or submit tips online at www.p3tips.com/431.

Comments / 11

 

