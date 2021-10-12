Our Old Pal Stay Puft Appears on the Latest ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Poster
Ghostbusters: Afterlife will begin haunting theaters on November 19, 2021, and today brings a fresh new piece of poster art that comes courtesy of Cinemark Theatres. The rusted, battle-damaged ECTO 1 takes center stage on this latest poster, parked outside of a building that has a familiar-looking ad painted onto its side. We already know that the adorable and mischievous “Mini-Pufts” are featured in the new movie, but does the big guy himself make an appearance? We’ll have to wait one more month to find out…bloody-disgusting.com
