CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

No Kap: Kaepernick Trends On Twitter After NFL Coach Jon Gruden’s Racist Emails Go Wide

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hL5xu_0cOkqwJt00

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

Until yesterday (October 11), Jon Gruden was known around the NFL as a brilliant offensive mind and helped lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title in 2003. After a series of emails were flagged by the NFL and sent to the Las Vegas Raiders, Gruden stepped down as head coach of the team, prompting many online to remind the world that Colin Kaepernick was indeed correct about the league’s widespread racism.

Last Friday (October 8), the Wall Street Journal published a scathing report highlighting that Gruden used racist language towards NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email dating back to 2011. The email was initially sent to the president of the Washington Football Team in the summer of that year while the league and players were in the middle of negotiating terms regarding a lockout.

In the email, Gruden said Smith had, “lips the size of Michelin tires” according to the Journal’s account. Gruden was not an employee of the NFL at the time but was part of the television crew that covered games for Monday Night Football. Gruden told ESPN reporters that he had no recollection of writing the email but did offer an apology. Gruden then lazily explained that the term “rubber lips” was used as a way to refer to a person lying.

“I’m ashamed I insulted De Smith,” Gruden said to EPSN. “I never had a racial thought when I used it. I’m embarrassed by what’s out there. I certainly never meant for it to sound that bad.”

Right.

Twitter is currently smoking on that Jon Gruden pack right now and we’ve got the reactions below. It should be noted that Tim Tebow , who really stunk it up in his recent comeback attempts, got more chances than a man who took his team to the Super Bowl. You don’t have to guess why, either, especially not now.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Eric Reid
Person
Qasim Rashid
Person
Josiah Johnson
Person
Demaurice Smith
Person
Tony Dungy
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Dez Bryant’s Message For Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been focusing on his various social justice and personal endeavors over the past few years, but recently found himself in Dez Bryant’s crosshairs. And after hearing Bryant drag Kaepernick, Jemele Hill decided to weigh in. Appearing on the I AM ATHLETE show, Bryant admonished...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Freeman#American Football#Medianews Group#Getty Images Getty#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Wall Street Journal#Nfl Players Association#Michelin#Espn#Epsn
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Audacy

Chris Simms on former coach Jon Gruden: 'I just can't believe how stupid he is'

Much to the chagrin of some, NBC's Mike Tirico seemed to suggest Sunday on Football Night in America that following an apology the world should move on from discussing a Wall Street Journal report that showed that his former Monday Night Football partner Jon Gruden had used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurcie Smith in 2011.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Sam sends first tweet since inclusion in Jon Gruden email

Michael Sam on Monday night sent his first tweet since being included in Jon Gruden’s offensive emails. Personal emails Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen were uncovered as part of the NFL’s investigation into the franchise’s workplace. One email comment Gruden made about DeMaurice Smith leaked on Friday. Then on Monday, more emails leaked that led Gruden to resign from his position as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
citywatchla.com

A Conspiracy of Whiteness: Did an ESPN Insider's Email Inadvertently Reveal How the NFL Blackballed Colin Kaepernick?

But it’s really about the NFL. According to the Los Angeles Times, during the 2011 NFL lockout, Schefter sent Allen a draft of a story he was writing about details of negotiations (the same lockout where Gruden used racist slurs to describe NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith). Unbeknownst to anyone, Allen had become an anonymous source for Schefter’s reporting on the negotiations between the majority-Black NFLPA and the NFL’s 100 percent white owners (Several months later, Shahid Khan would become the first non-white owner of an NFL franchise).
NFL
USA TODAY

Tearful Randy Moss responds to Jon Gruden email: 'National Football League, this hurts me'

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss got emotional on ESPN's "NFL Countdown" on Sunday morning during a panel discussion about race in the NFL. Moss was asked by host Sam Ponder how he might respond to a head coach who used racially tinged language like Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden did in an email a decade ago when referring to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, who is Black.
NFL
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
623K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy