So what happens when a pandemic forces office shutdowns and a move to remote work for everyone? Great things, as it turns out. For several years, my partner and I — normally based in Paris — discussed living a more nomadic life, spending a few months in one city and then moving on to another. When we started talking about it, we both worked in jobs (customer support and software development, respectively) that could in theory be done from anywhere. Then I co-founded my company, and we put our plans for a nomadic life on hold.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO