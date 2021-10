More sunshine is on tap today with highs once again climbing into the mid 70s. That’s very warm for this time of year! It will be mild tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase this evening as a cold front approaches. The threat for showers go up late this evening into the overnight hours. The amounts look very light and the rain should be out of here by Friday morning. The cold front will definitely knock temperatures back as we head into the upcoming weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO