Jamie Carragher has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo would not feature in a Manchester United and Liverpool combined XI, and believes Jurgen Klopp would not pick him right now. The 36-year-old star has scored five goals in seven matches across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men this season following his sensational return to Old Trafford in the summer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO