The Daily Bee: The International Break Just Keeps Happening

Dortmund’s Talks with Karim Adeyemi are progressing. It may only be October, but according to Sport1, Borussia Dortmund are already lining up the first big of the summer transfer window. According to Patrick Berger, Red Bull Salzburg attacker Karim Adeyemi’s agent is currently in talks with BVB Sporting Director Michael Zorc and the rest of the front office, and that these discussions are advancing. Although there are other clubs like Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig that are reportedly pursuing him, it seems that Dortmund offer him the best opportunities to develop further, a career step that’s very important for him. The transfer fee, should BVB come to an agreement with Salzburg, would likely sit somewhere between €30-35 million.
