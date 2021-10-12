The Daily Bee: The International Break Just Keeps Happening

You know, the purpose of the Daily Bee was originally just supposed to be an open forum, with a few links to news stories in the article to raise potential conversation topics and to get to the 150-word minimum in order to appear on Google Searches... but over time they’ve become a lot more structured, and I’ve noticed that the comments have gotten more similar to those under every other article, strictly related to the substance of the article. The Daily Bee really is supposed to be an open forum, where you can talk about anything you want, whether related to BVB, football, or even something outside of football. Any of you seen the new Bond movie? Leave your thoughts below (but no spoilers, please).

