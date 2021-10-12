Legend: 2-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray Review

Hogan has a certain charm that make most audiences fall in love with him. The sign of really good writing is when a line from a film sticks out so much that it becomes iconic and is quoted decades after the movie first premieres. Think about how you feel every time you hear, "May the Force be with you", "Here's looking at you kid", or "There's no place like home". Some quotes simply have an impact on us and become a part of everyday speech. While not a part of any top 100 lists of famous movie quotes, one instantly thinks of Crocodile Dundee when they hear someone say "That's not a knife. THAT's a knife". Luckily, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the original movie, Paramount Pictures has released all three films in one set.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO