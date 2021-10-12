CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legend: 2-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray Review

By Allison Rose
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film has glaring faults that cannot be overlooked so while Arrow does a superb job packaging this release, the movie itself could use a makeover. The mid-1980s was a very creative time in film. While there were the typical rom-com, dramas, and action movies, fantasy films were making waves in the industry. In 1984 The NeverEnding Story used a brave hunter and a giant dog to help a boy deal with loss. In 1986, we watched Sara (Jennifer Connelly; A Beautiful Mind) try to save her baby brother from Jareth, the Goblin King (David Bowie; The Prestige) in The Labyrinth. Sandwiched in between these two great movies was the 1985, Ridley Scott (Alien) directed, mystical fantasy, Legend. Starring a young Tom Cruise (The Mission: Impossible franchise), Legend will be released in a 2-disc, limited edition Blu-ray pack on October 12, 2021, and in true Arrow Video fashion the combo pack includes tons of extras.

