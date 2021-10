When it’s time to move, you’ve got a lot of things to think about, not least of which being the logistics involved. First, know that it will take an average of sixty days to three months for you to close on a house. You’ve got credit checks to contend with, loans, inspections, changes to associated agreements, and the list goes on. Once you’ve finally closed on the house, there is a mess of work that will need to be done, and it’s going to seem a bit daunting at first. However, provided you don’t let yourself be overcome by the workload, you may be surprised how quickly it goes. You just want to take things one at a time, and avoid looking at the total picture.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 17 HOURS AGO