As far as the founders of Truly Hard Seltzer are concerned, the available hard seltzer varieties were not doing a great job in terms of offering high-quality drinks to consumers. "We wanted something refreshingly different. Something that had all the flavor without all the calories, carbs, and sugars," a description on the brand's website states. Truly Hard Seltzer drinks, as per the company, have natural ingredients with no artificial flavors and are low in carbs and sugar.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO