Upgrading To Safari 15 On Mac

Neil1 (Neil Laubenthal) October 11, 2021, 3:44pm #1. Ok…something strange is going on and I’ve about exhausted my ideas. My laptop SSD (OWC Aura) died and they sent me a new one. I installed it and recovered from a CCC clone and all is well there. However, when I reinstalled Prey on it after deleting and reinstalling the machine account on Prey’s website and going through the Prey enrollment steps…the laptop (2015 rMBP) thinks it’s location is not at my house in North Fort Myers but down in Cape Coral somewhere, the address reported is a house down there but it’s not my house. My first thought was that something in 1Blocker was causing this but checked and my other Prey devices (iPhone and iPad running latest iOS) do come back to being located at my home address.

