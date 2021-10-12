Upgrading To Safari 15 On Mac

The recent release of iOS 15 was accompanied by a raft of changes to Safari, which underwent a significant overhaul. If you’ve found yourself confused by the changes, or simply want to get a better handle on all the new features and functions, you’re in the right place. For your...
Opening multiple tabs is a handy feature in browsers like Safari, allowing you to view multiple webpages in a single window. This provides for a smoother web browsing experience and helps reduce desktop clutter. However, unwanted audio may suddenly begin playing from one of the tabs, disrupting your workflow with the current tab you’re on.
If you’re using the web to research interesting topics, you may find that you need to save texts, images, or even entire webpages for your online research. With Safari, you have several options for saving relevant online content. Read how to do it below. How to Save Text From Safari.
Safari 15 for Mac ships with controversial changes that include a counterintuitive design for the active tab which makes distinguishing between it and any inactive tabs a lot harder than it ever should be. It’s so broken that someone felt compelled enough to write a Safari extension that updates tab appearance to help people actually tell which tab is active.
Your browser tabs are a mess. You always somehow end up with at least a few dozen open pages, half of which you don’t even remember needing in the first place. Worried you might regret it later and lose them forever, you don’t want to close them either. So why don’t you try organizing them into groups?
DarkLooker can automatically process any website you visit in Safari. By default, it will automatically work with the system look and feel, so your website will only enable dark mode when dark mode is turned on for the entire system. You can easily customize which websites do not use dark mode according to your own preferences.
Geany is a powerful, stable and lightweight programmer's text editor that provides tons of useful features without bogging down your workflow. It runs on Linux, Windows and MacOS is translated into over 40 languages, and has built-in support for more than 50 programming languages. Basic features:. Syntax highlighting. Code completion.
Neil1 (Neil Laubenthal) October 11, 2021, 3:44pm #1. Ok…something strange is going on and I’ve about exhausted my ideas. My laptop SSD (OWC Aura) died and they sent me a new one. I installed it and recovered from a CCC clone and all is well there. However, when I reinstalled Prey on it after deleting and reinstalling the machine account on Prey’s website and going through the Prey enrollment steps…the laptop (2015 rMBP) thinks it’s location is not at my house in North Fort Myers but down in Cape Coral somewhere, the address reported is a house down there but it’s not my house. My first thought was that something in 1Blocker was causing this but checked and my other Prey devices (iPhone and iPad running latest iOS) do come back to being located at my home address.
Manage personal finances. iCompta is a simple and powerful personal finance management application. iCompta is designed to be as easy to use as possible while maintaining an array of features to help you track your money down and start saving!. Features. Multiple currencies: Each account can have its own currency...
Digital Clock 3D brings you retro tube clocks, the latest OLED timepieces, and everything in between with this live wallpaper. Choose the style you like most or leave it to chance, savoring the ultra-realistic 3D graphics!. Features:. 6 different types of clocks. High-quality 3D graphics and effects. Retina display ready.
Speak Unit is a speech synthesiser audio extension for use in Garageband and other compatible music software. You enter up to twelve phrases that are each triggered by a unique note. Ideal if you need robotic vocal for your musical compositions, or any other creative uses. To Use Speak Unit:
Minimalist is designed exclusively for Mac, iPhone and iPad to take advantage of the power, speed, and security built into Apple platforms. Apple's native app technologies are used to make Minimalist intuitive, fast, power efficient, and super secure. Features:. Sync via iCloud - Minimalist keeps all your data in sync...
One of the handiest types of software in anyone’s quiver is the browser extension: those cool little applets that let your browser do what you want it to do. And one of the nicest things about iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 is that you can now add extensions to the Safari browser. Even though this is a new feature that launched with the latest iOS version, there are already a number of useful extensions available for you to add.
AdGuard for Mac has a new update, and it brings DNS filtering, support for Apple Silicon, and compatibility with macOS Monterey. “From now you needn’t rely on a DNS server provided by your ISP by default, you have the luxury of making choices — cherry-pick DNS servers from known DNS providers or even add custom DNS servers. You can also add domains to DNS blocklist or allowlist and add complicated rules using DNS rules syntax.”
Yubico, along with the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) are partnering to create an Introduction to Web Authentication course for developers. It’s designed to teach learners how to replace password-based authentication with other methods. Introduction to Web Authentication. The three week course, which starts on November 30, introduces developers to...
Ad blockers for Safari are often not as good as those available for other browsers, largely because of the limitations developers need to work around. Finding free ones is even trickier, since Safari extensions are published via the Mac App Store, meaning additional costs developers must recoup. AdGuard for Safari...
REC is a video camera app that offers manual controls for advanced videographers. Its recent update adds support for Apple ProRes codecs. REC will support the following codecs: Apple ProRes 422 Proxy: A highly compressed option for lower file sizes but stunning quality. Apple ProRes 422 LT: Slightly less compressed than 422 Proxy, LT balances smaller file sizes with a comparatively higher data rate. Apple ProRes 422: An extremely high quality codec, 422 boasts almost the same quality as 422 HQ, but with 66% of the data rate, so editing is even faster. Apple ProRes 422 HQ: This codec offers the highest quality video available, in a visually lossless format.
The 5.0 update to Luna Display lets you use your iPad as a second screen with your Windows PC. It’s available for two types of ports, USB-C or HDMI. Along with Windows support, this update also brings significant improvements on the Mac side: Users with M1 Macs will experience a faster setup flow.
Grain is a video editing app from Moment, a company that makes camera lenses for iPhones. The presets help you edit brightness, contrast, highlights, shadows, whites, blacks and temperature to create the perfect style you want. You’ll also find special effects like film grain, light leaks, dust, prisms, and more to add to your video. Tap to add an effect, then use gestures to adjust.
While most of us know how to add websites to the Bookmarks folder in Safari, it’s pretty easy to add too many, forcing you to scan through the list before you find the site you want to visit. Adding a few sites to Safari’s Favorites list allows for faster access.
