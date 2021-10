AUSTIN, Texas — In the United States and Mexico, pandemic and climate-related news headlines have demonstrated a lack of preparedness for vulnerable populations, especially the number of seniors over age 65. In Texas, the number of seniors is expected to more than double from 3.9 million in 2020 to 8.3 million by 2050. In Mexico, it is nearly the same story. These increases are driven by longer life spans resulting from improved medical care and higher quality of life. But there are also new challenges emerging from the rapid growth in the number of older individuals, particularly those living with dementia.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO