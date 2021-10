Leg fatigue is one of the many reasons you get tired during a hard run and have to slow down. A group of researchers in the U.K. decided to investigate which leg muscles typically fatigue first, and found that the plantarflexion muscles, which include the muscles in your calves, your ankles and the bottom of your feet, tire faster than the other muscles of the leg. For this reason, runners should spend some time strengthening these areas to avoid injuries and run longer and faster.

