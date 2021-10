Today, Disney announced some imaginative and adventurous new experiences coming to life for kids onboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Wish!. In an article just published by Disney Parks Blog, there are even more details about the experiences for kids onboard the Disney Wish throughout Disney’s Oceaneer Club. We have already shared so much of what the Wish has in store for young Disney fans (like the very first Disney attraction at sea!), but these adventures themed after Star Wars and, of course, Captain Minnie Mouse are surely things to get excited about.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO