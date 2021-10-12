Is Coffee Becoming Less Popular? 63% of Gen Z Adults Never Drink It

It’s 5 am, your alarm blares, you sleepily open your eyes, you slowly go to a sitting position, one foot on the ground, 2 feet. You stand up and ever so slowly make your way to the kitchen to prepare yourself a much-needed cup o’ joe. You’re so tired and your mood is low, you don’t know how you’ll make it through the day. You impatiently wait, then finally beep, beep, beep, coffees done. Pouring that sweet drink of the god’s and smelling that delicious aroma is already awakening your senses. You put some creamer and sweetener in, your favorite flavor-hazelnut, slowly bring to your lips and take that first sweet sip…. ahh. You feel relief, and as you continue drinking that blessed Colombian brew, you begin to feel your senses come alive, your heart beats a little faster, you move a bit more confidently, and joy fills your soul. You can now start your day.

2 DAYS AGO