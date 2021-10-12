CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free concert: Boo & Brew event for charity to feature The Milo’s and Eric Jerardi at Dayton Mall

By Sarah Franks
dayton.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaves are beginning to fall, signaling the last chance to squeeze in those last music-filled, outdoor concert evenings before the season ends. Dayton Mall is hosting a special concert event, Boo & Brew, on Saturday, Oct. 23 starting at 1 p.m. The event is free to attend. However, all money raised from alcohol sales will be donated to local non-profit organizations, The Heart of Centerville and Washington Township and Centerville-Washington History.

www.dayton.com

