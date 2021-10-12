134 acres near DIA open for bids after developer filed for bankruptcy protection

San Francisco-based Starcity, once a promising startup that was hoping to launch a new way of living for a younger cohort hungry for communal accommodations, is officially gone. The remaining two entities of the company, Starcity Properties and Starcity Ventures, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier this week in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California. The act marks perhaps the final act of administrative effort by an organization that just 18 months ago was able to raise a B round of $30 million ($51 million in total since its founding).

