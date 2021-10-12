CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Chinese AI Research and Business is Booming, but America is Still King

By Shashank Jacob
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sN2MW_0cOknNgl00

There is no doubt that artificial intelligence (AI) is on the cusp of achieving significant disruption across several sectors in the world — one can simply look to companies like American company Alfi (NASDAQ: ALF) which is attempting to revolutionize the ad-tech industry with privacy-conscious AI —. It is becoming a key driver of productivity and gross domestic product growth for many nations and is pushing the boundaries of technology as we know it.

According to a report, the United States leads the AI pack today, with China in a close 2nd and the European Union in 3rd. Out of 100 total available points in the report’s scoring methodology, the United States leads with 44.2 points, China with 32.3, and the European Union with 23.5.

Although it may seem like the U.S. has an unassailable lead, the fact is that China is rapidly catching up and stands today as a full-spectrum peer competitor of the U.S. in many applications of AI.

But why is China’s AI game booming? And how is China able to gain quick ground and potentially outpace the U.S.?

China in Slipstream

China is also home to some of the biggest AI firms globally — Shenzhen DJI Sciences and Technology Ltd., HiSilicon, and SenseTime. It has always held ambitions to become the AI superpower of the world. The country’s State Council declared its plans in 2017 to become a trillion-yuan ($150 billion) AI global leader by 2030 and is rapidly closing the gap with the U.S.

Currently, China represents 28% of the world’s AI research production — just under 30,000 AI research papers. The U.S. pales in comparison with just over 18%. China is also leading the way in AI-based drug delivery efforts and military AI spending.

Why China Might Outpace the US

One of the biggest advantages China has over the U.S. is its massive population of 1.4 billion. The country also has lower labor costs than the U.S. and Europe, which favors the workforce in AI research.

The nation is heavily investing in cultivating talent. In a year, it graduates 4 times as many STEM students as the U.S. (1.3 million versus 300,000) and 3 times as many computer scientists (185,000 versus 65,000). Three decades ago, only 1 of every 20 Chinese students studying abroad returned home. Now, 4 of every 5 do.

Another major upside is the country’s lack of clear policies and regulations in areas such as privacy. While this may be considered an abomination in other countries like the U.S. and E.U., where there are tight regulations on privacy, China prides itself on its ability to keep tabs on everyone. However, this might also stifle innovation and creativity as many Chinese companies are partially owned or run by the state.

To sum up, China’s government, laws, and regulations, public attitudes about privacy, and thick cooperation between companies and their government are factors pushing it toward AI dominance.

Where the US Thrives

The U.S. still holds a strong lead globally. Tech giants like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and IBM (NYSE: IBM), and domestic players like Nuro (NASDAQ: NURO), Uptake, and Alfi invest heavily in AI.

Although the U.S. produces fewer AI scholarly papers than China, it produces the highest-quality papers on average. It also has the most AI start-ups — receiving the most private equity and venture capital funding. When it comes to developing both traditional semiconductors and computer chips that power AI systems, the U.S. is king.

But perhaps the most important difference between the two AI leaders is that, unlike the U.S., China has a near-total disregard for ethical issues, especially when it comes to surveillance. The country has faced criticism for its use of facial recognition technology to monitor Uighurs in Xinjiang.

In contrast, facial recognition AI companies in the U.S. like Alfi, use AI and computer vision to identify potential customers for a product. The automation works in a way that respects user privacy, without tracking, storing cookies, or using identifiable personal information.

This is not to say that the U.S. is free from privacy scandals. But even in the case of controversies like Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica, the country was quick to penalize because of concerns over the average individual’s privacy.

Is Cooperation the Way Forward?

The U.S. and China are great competitors at the Olympics, and that’s a good thing. This is because rivalry forces competitors to produce superior performance. That said, there are areas where both the countries need to cooperate to secure vital national interests.

For instance, modern heavyweight tech rivals Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX: 005930) try to out-feature the other. But interestingly, Samsung is Apple’s largest supplier of components for smartphones.

In a utopian world where both countries cooperate in AI, the technology market could end up with better products at cheaper prices and ultimately make a human’s life easier.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Xiaobai Maimai Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ: HX) shares are trading higher on above-average volume. Not seeing any company-specific news from the session. The company on Tuesday disclosed the resignation of its CEO and Chairman and announced the appointment of Yilin Wang as CEO. The stock is up roughly 330% over the past 5...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto All Turn Red In Hong Kong As Evergrande Tumbles On Trading-Resumption After 3-Week Pause

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) fell in Hong Kong on Thursday, while Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY) traded higher. What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded 0.6% lower...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

China's JD.com Launches Its Own NFTs On Its Own Blockchain For Free

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) released its series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its own blockchain, to distribute them for free. What Happened: According to a Wednesday Sina Finance report, JD.com deployed its own blockchain in order to issue free commemorative NFTs to all those who attended its yearly JD Discovery conference in Beijing.
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Llc#Chinese Government#Samsung Electronics#American#Alf#The European Union#Hisilicon#Sensetime#State Council#Ai
stljewishlight.org

Chinese state-run site proposes ‘final solution to the Taiwan question,’ and German lawmaker compares it to Nazi rhetoric

TAIPEI, Taiwan (JTA) — A German lawmaker heard ominous echoes of Nazi Germany after a Chinese state-run media outlet threatened violence in calling for a “final solution to the Taiwan question.”. Frank Müller-Rosentritt, a member of German parliament and its foreign affairs committee, compared the terminology to the Nazis’ “final...
CHINA
pnwag.net

Lawmakers Alert USTR of Chinese Influence in Latin America

A group of 12 lawmakers recently penned a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative about the growing influence of the Chinese Communist Party in Latin America and Caribbean trade and economic development. Arkansas Republican Representative Rick Crawford announced the effort Wednesday. In a letter to Trade Representative Katherine Tai, the lawmakers asked for immediate attention to the issue. Crawford said China has now surpassed the United States and is the largest non-continental trading partner for 54% of South America. The lawmakers say the recent increase of engagement in the Western Hemisphere is a great cause for concern, given China’s publicized strategy of becoming a world superpower and dominating the economic stage.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNET

Facebook's AI research could spur smarter AR glasses and robots

Facebook envisions a future in which you'll learn to play the drums or whip up a new recipe while wearing augmented reality glasses or other devices powered by artificial intelligence. To make that future a reality, the social network needs its AI systems to see through your eyes. "This is...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For October 21, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.”. One Big Thing In Fintech: One would likely not purchase a house without first looking at comparable home sales. That is according to Saad Hussain, founder and CEO at...
MARKETS
AFP

South Korea launches own space rocket for the first time

South Korea launched its first domestically developed space rocket on Thursday, carrying a 1.5-tonne payload into orbit it seeks to join the ranks of advanced space-faring nations. Even now, only six nations -- not including North Korea -- have successfully launched a one-tonne payload on their own rockets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Cop26: Leaked document reveals the countries lobbying UN to water down climate crisis response

Some of the world’s most-polluting countries are attempting to water down a landmark UN climate report, according to a massive leak of documents. More than 30,000 files, obtained by Greenpeace, reveal Australia, China, Saudi Arabia and India are among the nations to have made submissions to a panel of scientists urging them to remove key phrases or downplay the need to switch away from fossil fuels. In one instance, major beef producers Brazil and Argentina are said to have disputed assertions that the world needs to reduce its meat consumption in order to tackle climate change. India and...
ENVIRONMENT
Street.Com

It Still Feels Like the Early Innings for the Dry Bulk Boom

There are times when a sector is so hot, or about to be, that you just need to throw out the CAPM math and buy the stocks. The Market seems to think that applies to all sectors in today's trading, but that is a recipe for sadness. To create relative performance, or alpha, you have to overweight some sectors and underweight others. It is as much an art as it is a science. Just pay attention.
INDUSTRY
ZDNet

Researchers develop AI system to improve eye disease detection

A group of international researchers from Australia, China, and the United States have developed an AI system that can detect and monitor retinal diseases on a larger scale. The researchers from Monash University, Sun Yat-sen University, Beijing Eaglevision Technology, Beijing Tongren Eye Centre, Capital Medical University, and University of Miami Miller School have developed the comprehensive AI retinal expert (CARE) system.
HEALTH
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Yum China Opens R&D Center To Expand Digital Strategy

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) has opened its Digital R&D Center with three sites in Shanghai, Nanjing, and Xi'an. The R&D center is in line with the company's strategy to build a digital ecosystem comprised of the Digital R&D Center, joint venturing, and third-party collaboration. The company expects the...
CHINA TOWNSHIP, MI
fox5ny.com

Vikings were in North America in 1021, researchers say

Vikings from Greenland beat Christopher Columbus to the shores of North America by over four centuries, according to new research published Wednesday. Researchers have known that Vikings built a village at L’Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland, Canada long before Columbus' voyage, but a new study published in Nature actually pinpoints the date of their arrival.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy