The Atlantic City Marathon and Half-marathon are scheduled for this weekend and drivers (and bikers) in and around the city should expect traffic delays. A 5K and 10K race will take place on Saturday morning on the Atlantic City Boardwalk starting at 9:00. No road closures are planned for this event, however, bicycles will not be allowed on the Boardwalk from 8 AM to 1 PM.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO