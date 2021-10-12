Local pharmacist opens membership-based pharmacy in north Fort Worth
A membership-based pharmacy, Synergy Scripts, has opened in north Fort Worth, with a focus on offering more affordable medicines. “Many patients today are buying their prescriptions without pharmacy benefits,” Duong Nguyen said. “The out-of-pocket costs for common prescriptions are astronomical and I wanted to provide a better solution with our membership-based pharmacy plans. We are an independent pharmacy and one-on-one care will be a hallmark of our services.”fortworthbusiness.com
