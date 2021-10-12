CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Nathaniel Farden, FNP Joins Lakeview Primary Care

OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s brand-new primary care practice, Lakeview Primary Care, welcomes experienced Family Nurse Practitioner, Nathaniel Farden. Licensed in 2010 as a Registered Nurse, Nathaniel Farden, FNP earned his BSN in 2012 from Western University. Farden joined Oswego Health as an RN in the Emergency Department in 2015, then later transitioned as a Utilization RN in Case Management in 2016 while continuing his schooling. In 2019, Farden received licensure as a Family Nurse Practitioner and worked per diem with the Oswego Health Hospitalist team as an NP.

