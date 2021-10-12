Nathaniel Farden, FNP Joins Lakeview Primary Care

FULTON – Kristal Flanagan became the newest Fulton Sunrise Rotary member on October 8, 2021. Club members are looking forward to getting to know her better as she works beside us on our current and future projects. Before joining Rotary, Kristal visited the club for a few meetings and found that Rotary’s motto of “Service Before Self” resonated with her. She was sponsored by her friend Peggy Donnelly a longtime Rotarian and past president of Fulton Sunrise Rotary.

