CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How Climate Change Can Impact Investment Portfolios

By Sean Sechler
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bslwt_0cOklyyi00

Photo by Marcin Jozwiak on Pixabay

If the recently released U.N. climate report is any indication, it might be prudent for investors to start preparing their portfolios for the widespread impact of climate change.

The report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) found that rising global temperatures can largely be attributed to human-generated greenhouse gases and that world leaders must take action now to slow the impacts or face dire consequences.

While climate change can certainly have an impact on our day-to-day lives, it’s also crucial to consider how it will affect the investing landscape over the next few years. Investors should try to stay ahead of the curve in understanding how climate change can impact their portfolios, particularly because managing risk is one of the keys to generating long-term alpha.

There were 22 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters across the United States in 2020, beating the previous annual record of 16 events that occurred in both 2017 and 2011. From the winter storm blackout in Texas earlier this year to the current onslaught of hurricanes, climate change continues to cause serious issues for home insurance providers, automakers, retailers, chipmakers and transports.

The homeowners' insurance industry is built on risk models that help companies decide which homes to insure and which ones to walk away from. Forecasting how much they might pay in claims allows insurers to cover those costs. Unfortunately, climate-related risks such as rising seas and worsening wildfires have made old forecasting models nearly obsolete. These uncertainties often result in insurance companies leaving areas most exposed to climate-related risks.

Unlike many legacy insurance companies that have been unable to navigate the increased volatility of climate change, Kin Insurance (NYSE: OCA) uses huge troves of reliable, objective data and weather simulations to assess and price risk appropriately to the benefit of homeowners — keeping them properly and fairly insured. This includes the government, satellite images, and real estate archives. Once the data is collected, Kin uses advanced technology to analyze it thoroughly. This ensures more accurate readings of how much money a home should be paying for insurance – even in regions that are repeatedly bombarded by hostile weather. The end result is affordable home insurance for more people, which makes it a highly appealing business model for investors.

By integrating weather modeling into its tech infrastructure, Kin is able to obtain ultra-granular exposure measurement that enables the company to serve high-exposure markets. In other words, the company looks at a lot more quality data so homeowners in places like California, Florida, and Louisiana pay less for essential coverage. Most recently, Kin also upgraded its reinsurance program to enhance its disaster protection, reflecting its commitment to helping homeowners most affected by climate change.

Investors that are actively seeking companies that offer clean energy products and services, or design their business models around climate change, could stand to profit greatly from the impacts of climate change. Beyond Kin Insurance, Stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are other examples of businesses that are helping to combat climate change with innovative solutions.

Adding exposure to the areas of the market that are enabling sustainable innovation and protecting the earth could be a very lucrative decision. There are both positive and negative impacts of climate change that investors should consider when managing their portfolios.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ford Gets A New Title: The 'Most Horrifying Carmaker'

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: F) has topped the "most horrifying carmakers" list compiled by Bristol Street Motors. The automaker's best-selling full-size pickup truck F-150 and its peers have been named among some of the spookiest vehicles of all time based on their appearances in horror films by the United Kingdom-based auto retailer.
DEARBORN, MI
Benzinga

Trucking, Logistics Firms Left in Lurch After Auto Parts Supplier's Bankruptcy

Trucking companies, logistics firms and suppliers may be left in a lurch after an Illinois auto parts supplier folded and filed Chapter 7 in early October. JD Norman Industries, headquartered in Addison, Illinois, filed its bankruptcy petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Michigan on Oct. 5, seven months after it says it lost its biggest customer — General Motors (NYSE: GM).
BUSINESS
philosophynews.com

How can we solve the energy crisis and mitigate climate change?

Symptoms of the looming climate crisis abound: 50-year extreme heat events happening every year, melting of polar ice sheets, forest fires that encircle the globe, tropical cyclones of greater size, intensity and, as was very evident in Hurricane Ida’s recent visit to New York, unprecedented levels of precipitation. These are all expected outcomes of the increasing quantities of greenhouse gases we have been pumping into the atmosphere, and they are going to get worse. Nothing we are doing suggests that we will keep global temperatures within 2°C of pre-industrial levels—a goal of the Paris Agreement. An increase of 2°C would be extremely unpleasant. An increase of 5°C by 2100—predicted by some of the business-as-usual models and compatible with our current trajectory—would be planet-changing. Temperatures will not stop rising just because we have hit the arbitrary cut-off point of 2100, and what may happen thereafter is truly frightening.Solving the impending crisis requires amending our energy choices, but we must appreciate how restricted our options are. Any energy choice ultimately lives or dies by its EROI: energy returned on (energy) invested. A seam of coal might supply a given quantity of energy. Against this there is the amount of energy we must invest to extract it—energy expended by miners, energy put into building tools, etc. The EROI of this coal is the ratio of the energy it yields to the energy we invested in its extraction. Both material and social features of a society depend on the EROI of its energy sources. To maintain a society recognizably akin to ours in terms of its material comforts is estimated to require an EROI in the range 11-14. To maintain a society with some of the hallmarks of successful liberal democracies—high scores on the Human Development Index, childhood health, gender equality, female literacy—may require a societal EROI of around 25.Mitigating climate change while maintaining energy sources with the required EROIs. . .
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
gabb.org

How Changing Market Conditions Can Impact Your Business

Recently, the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) released its Q2 survey report, The IBBA and M&A Source Market Pulse. This survey features feedback from an impressive 301 brokerage professionals across 44 states with 266 transactions taking place in the quarter. The report had numerous key findings that will be of interest to those looking to buy or sell a business.
MARKETS
FOX40

Scientist explains climate change and how it could impact Sacramento

Climate Central, an independent organization of scientists and journalists who research and report on climate science, released new visualizations and data that show how rising sea levels from climate change could impact Sacramento. Benjamin Strauss, the CEO and chief scientist with Climate Central, joined Adam to talk about this report.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Phys.org

Climate change may already impact majority of humanity: study

The effects of climate change could already be impacting 85 percent of the world's population, an analysis of tens of thousands of scientific studies said Monday. A team of researchers used machine learning to comb through vast troves of research published between 1951 and 2018 and found some 100,000 papers that potentially documented evidence of climate change's effects on the Earth's systems.
GLOBAL WARMING
invezz.com

MakerDAO founder thinks the project can help impact climate change

Rune Christensen, recently published an essay about his views on the future of the project. He believes that the project should focus on making sure that collateral consists of eco-friendly assets. Furthermore, with ETH moving towards PoS, he believes that Maker should once more rely solely on Ether. MakerDAO (MKR/USD)...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Change#U N#Kin Insurance#Oca
Wired

Actions You Can Take to Tackle Climate Change

In August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the Sixth Assessment Report, detailing the latest scientific understanding of “the current state of the climate, including how it is changing and the role of human influence, and the state of knowledge about possible climate futures, climate information relevant to regions and sectors, and limiting human-induced climate change.”
ENVIRONMENT
cbs19news

Community forum coming up on assessing climate change impacts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is looking to complete a climate vulnerability assessment. According to a release, this will assess potential impacts from climate change and identify priorities for adaptation. This is part of the city's commitment to develop a Climate Adaptation Plan. The assessment would...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Cheddar News

How Rising Energy Costs Impact the Fight Against the Climate Crisis

An energy crisis leading to rising demand for fossil fuels is presenting an obstacle to achieving a greener future. David Holt, the president of Consumer Energy Alliance, joined Cheddar to talk about how the pandemic and supply chain constraints are contributing to the squeeze on energy production and discussed how policymakers should approach the challenge. "Sending a good strong signal to the market, making sure we have affordable, reliable energy, while we’re continuing to strive to meet our environmental goals has got to be a three-pronged policy," he said. "We’ve got to be able to do all three of those things at the same time."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Tesla
Phys.org

How climate change will affect Māori, and how to adapt

A new report from Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga (NPM) and Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research provides guidance for Te Ao Māori on climate change adaptation and mitigation. He huringa āhuarangi, he huringa ao: a changing climate, a changing world was produced by a multidisciplinary Māori research team working across many research institutions. Using a novel kaupapa Māori risk assessment approach to climate change, the report synthesizes the latest climate change research through a Māori lens, and identifies the potential impacts, implications, mitigation and adaptation strategies for whānau, hapū, iwi and Māori business. It follows the recent release of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report forewarning that global temperature is expected to reach or exceed 1.5°C of warming over the next 20 years.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

How Meme Stocks Changed Investing

Meme stocks overtook the market in early 2021, with investors piling into companies gaining buzz on Reddit and other online forums in an effort to make money and outsmart hedge fund investors. Outside of the internet buzz, these stocks were tempting to investors for several reasons. Their prices were low,...
STOCKS
Michigan Advance

Experts: Investments can soften blow of climate change, but needs are great and urgent

U.S. senators on Wednesday promoted a federal hurricane system’s performance in New Orleans during Hurricane Ida, but noted that other regions experienced devastation that is likely to worsen as climate change produces more intense and frequent storms. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers installed the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System in response to […] The post Experts: Investments can soften blow of climate change, but needs are great and urgent appeared first on Michigan Advance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Forbes

How Kellogg And Kresge Foundations, University Of California And Georgetown Invest Their Portfolios In DEI

Although only 1.3% of the $69 trillion in assets under management in the US are managed by women and underrepresented minorities, institutional investors interested in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) have both cause for cautious optimism and peers who are worthy of emulation. What can investors who seek to advance DEI learn from trailblazing investors Kellogg Foundation, Kresge Foundation, University of California Investments, and Georgetown’s Investment Offices?
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy