OSWEGO COUNTY – Stanley E. Axtell, 84, of Chittenango, New York, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Born and raised in Martville, New York, Stan graduated from Hannibal High School in 1955. Shortly after graduation, he married Mary Longley, his high school sweetheart. They moved to Dover, Delaware, where he served in the U.S. Air Force. Upon leaving the service, they returned to Crocketts, and raised their family. He worked as a co-owner of Kenwell Sheet Metal in Fulton, New York, where he stayed until his retirement.