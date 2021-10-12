Britney Spears Shows Off Her Casual Side in This Trending Top, Khaki Shorts & Strappy Sandals

Britney Spears was having a good hair day this week, meaning we all got to reap the benefits.

The “Lucky” singer took to Instagram to show off her “FAB” locks on Monday, giving her over 35 million followers a glimpse into her more casual everyday style. In the clip, Spears modeled a set of khaki low-rise shorts and a butter yellow tee complete with puffed sleeves.

Puffed sleeves are one of this year’s must-have trends. Utilized in both dresses and shirts, the exaggerated silhouette allows for a retro-chic touch in an ode to the ’80s; major stars including Lady Gaga, Kate Upton, Zendaya and more frequent the trend as brands like Khaite, Dries Van Noten and Christopher John Rogers incorporated it into their latest collections.

To complement her own stylish top, Britney Spears also included a 2000s-chic choker necklace and her go-to strappy sandals.

In addition to sleek pumps and chunky heels, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear also includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “I A Slave 4 U” musician collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

Channel Britney Spears in these pieces inspired by her relaxed look this week.

