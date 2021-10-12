CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Shows Off Her Casual Side in This Trending Top, Khaki Shorts & Strappy Sandals

By Claudia Miller
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R78ti_0cOklbvF00

Britney Spears was having a good hair day this week, meaning we all got to reap the benefits.

The “Lucky” singer took to Instagram to show off her “FAB” locks on Monday, giving her over 35 million followers a glimpse into her more casual everyday style. In the clip, Spears modeled a set of khaki low-rise shorts and a butter yellow tee complete with puffed sleeves.

Puffed sleeves are one of this year’s must-have trends. Utilized in both dresses and shirts, the exaggerated silhouette allows for a retro-chic touch in an ode to the ’80s; major stars including Lady Gaga, Kate Upton, Zendaya and more frequent the trend as brands like Khaite, Dries Van Noten and Christopher John Rogers incorporated it into their latest collections.

To complement her own stylish top, Britney Spears also included a 2000s-chic choker necklace and her go-to strappy sandals.

In addition to sleek pumps and chunky heels, Spears’ collection of relaxed footwear also includes affordable styles like Steve Madden platforms as well as Birkenstock Arizona sandal slides and Hoka One One Clifton sneakers. When the pop star does make a red carpet appearance, she typically selects pairs from top brands such as Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Le Silla.

Beyond her personal style repertoire, the “I A Slave 4 U” musician collaborated with a mix of brands throughout her career, including creating a co-branded collection with Candies in 2010; she also previously appeared in the Kenzo La Collection Momento N°2 campaign in 2018.

Channel Britney Spears in these pieces inspired by her relaxed look this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3gvd_0cOklbvF00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Buy Now: Nation LTD Olivia Shirt, $131 (was $150) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wbZZH_0cOklbvF00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gap

Buy Now: Gap Khaki Shorts, $15 (was $35) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlBgQ_0cOklbvF00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Mosco Sandals, $44 (was $110) .

Check out more of Britney Spears’ most memorable looks throughout the years at the gallery now.

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
Miley Cyrus Goes Country Glam in Pink Romper and Western Boots at the 2021 ACL Festival

Miley Cyrus is often the epitome of rocker-girl glam and her ensemble for the Austin City Limits Festival on Friday night was certainly no exception. The singer wore a customer Alexandre Vauthier fuchsia satin zip-up, long-sleeved romper paired up with a coordinating belt and high-heeled cowboy boots. The Tennessee-born musician was showing both her musical and her Southern roots in this bold Rock N’ Roll, Texas-inspired outfit.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by aclfestival (@aclfestival) Cyrus also rocked this more toned-down (in comparison) look at the Austin City Limits Festival, famously where she crashed Megan Thee Stallion’s set...
Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
Kathy Hilton is a bohemian beauty in the most eye-catching outfit

Turning up the glam for her latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kathy Hilton had fans swooning as she stepped out in a bright bohemian outfit. Looking effortlessly cool as she teamed a classic black cami with a long printed kimono and vibrant green pants from Alice + Olivia, the reality star accessorised her ensemble with a number of eclectic gold necklaces.
Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
Demi Moore is a total showstopper in a daring netted jumpsuit

Demi Moore has been turning heads nonstop as she’s taken in the sights and sounds of Paris and Milan Fashion Week, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. For her latest ensemble, the Corporate Animals star, 58, wowed in a black netted jumpsuit that flashed major...
Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
Tyra Banks Rocks Sexy Snake Gown & More To Channel Britney Spears On ‘DWTS’

It’s Britney night, baby! Tyra Banks went all out to pay tribute to the pop star with two fabulous outfits for the October 4 episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’. Britney Spears was the lady of the hour on the October 4 episode of Dancing With the Stars. The entire episode was dedicated to the pop star, with the remaining couples all dancing to iconic songs from her music catalog. Of course, host Tyra Banks had to get in on the fun, too, by dressing up in two Britney-inspired looks for the show.
Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign. Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer. Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand...
Gymnast Simone Biles Shows Off Toned Arms in Stylish Strapless Top at ‘Jimmy Kimmel’: Photos

Looking good! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles showed off her toned arms in a stylish strapless top before her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, September 23. The gold medal winner, 24, paired the adorable flowy crop top with matching pants and clear, platform heels. Simone also had a denim jacket in tow, but it looks like it was unneeded in the warm California weather.
Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
Zendaya Discusses Red Carpet Outfits: 'We Build A Little Story For All The Looks'

Zendaya opened up about her red carpet outfits including the one she wore during her first movie premiere at the age of 14. "When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool," she told InStyle during an interview Tuesday. "To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then you know you’re doing the right thing."
See Steve Jobs' Youngest Daughter Eve Make Her Runway Debut During Paris Fashion Week

Her dad preferred black turtlenecks, but we're pretty sure he'd have loved seeing Eve Jobs in neon green. The youngest daughter of late Apple CEO Steve Jobs made her big runway debut during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, Sept. 30. The model, 23, claimed the catwalk during Coperni's Spring 2022 runway show, rocking a neon-green mock-neck top, embellished navy miniskirt, platform slides and white shield-shaped sunglasses. She appeared alongside supermodel regulars including Adut Akech and Gigi Hadid.
